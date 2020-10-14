By Faye Gaston
October is "Breast Cancer Awareness Month", an annual campaign to get information to know how to fight against breast cancer and help save lives. It is recommended that women read brochures and pamphlets in the doctor's office, beauty shop, nail salon and online.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Early detection is critical to survival.
To locate a knot in the breast is done by self-examination, regular exams by a doctor, and an annual mammogram of the breasts. Many symptoms are invisible and professional screening is vital.
According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early and is in the localized stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99 percent. Keep informed about breast cancer to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment, and support.
