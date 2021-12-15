Navigating healthcare

By Felicia Farnsworth
On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the Union Springs Public Library enabled the citizens of Union Springs and Bullock County to receive affordable healthcare. Marketplace open enrollment has begun and with the help of Insurance and Enrollment Navigators with The Wellness Coalition of Montgomery, Kavonda Griffin-Turner and Stephanie Smith, who set out with a goal to help the community get the insurance they need at an affordable price, helped citizens at the Library from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
They then canvased businesses on Prairie Street in downtown Union Springs. The Wellness Coalition has four representatives in the Black Belt Region who are ready to assist Bullock County with finding affordable quality healthcare to suit their needs. Marketplace offers medical insurance with optional dental insurance, as well as Telehealth. Open enrollment ends on January 15, 2022.
A qualified health plan can be found through healthcare.gov or by calling 334-293-6502 for a phone appointment. Appointments can also be requested through Zoom with an Insurance and Enrollment Navigator from your region. You can qualify if you already have a pre-existing health condition. Appointments are available weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
“For twenty years, The Wellness Coalition has helped the River Region residents gain access to healthcare and wellness programs. We look forward to helping the residents of the Black Belt Region, including Union Springs and Bullock County, gain access to affordable quality healthcare,” stated Turner. The Wellness Coalition can help you apply for health insurance through the Federal Marketplace, Medicaid, Medicare, or any other insurance for which you are eligible.
