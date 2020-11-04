By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission met on September 14, 2020.
Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers came before the commission to seek approval for an increase in pay for Sheriff Deputy Kervin Lewis.
Sheriff Rodgers stated that Lewis has met his probationary period and wants to increase his salary from $16.50 to $17.00 an hour.
The motion was made by Commissioner John McGowan, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams, to approve the pay increase. The motion carried.
Sheriff Rodgers also approached the commission to get approval to hire a new jailer. He stated that one of his jailers will be resigning to pursue another job and he needs to fill that vacancy.
He recommended the hire of Keela Wheeler as a jailer with her pay to be $10.20 an hour.
The motion was made by Commissioner John McGowan, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams to approve the hire of Jailer Keela Wheeler with a pay rate of $10.20 an hour. The motion carried.
