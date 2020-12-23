By Kim Adams Graham
The city council voted to approve the following bills over $1,000 with Councilman Faulk voting no because he has not seen the invoices.
Mayor Clark invited him to come by the office at any time to see the invoices.
Councilman Faulk said, “I want to see the bills before I vote.”
The bills were: Cintas, $1747.71; Capitol Chevrolet, $2905.95; Pro Chem, $1242.85; Elizabeth Smithart, $5655.00; SCADC, $1393.00; Enterprise Janitorial & Paper, $4455.78; and M & M Trucking, $1460.04.
