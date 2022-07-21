AJ Taylor will continue his academic and basketball career at Montreat College this fall.
The Conecuh Springs Christian 2022 graduate signed an athletic scholarship with Montreat College of Montreat, North Carolina in a signing ceremony at Conecuh Springs on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Taylor will begin classes and workouts with the mens' basketball program in August. The Montreat Cavaliers have become a consistent power in the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference over the past decade. Montreat, led by Head Coach Garrett Jones, has appeared in the NAIA National
Tournament three of the past four seasons.
“The entire Conecuh Springs family is proud of all AJ has accomplished and will accomplish in college with his basketball career," stated Athletic Director/Head Basketball Coach Kelly Putnam. "He has demonstrated the work ethic at the basketball gym, weight room, and classroom that is necessary to succeed at the next level."
Taylor averaged over 21 points per game and boasts a career free throw percentage above 80% during his four year varsity career. A versatile athlete, Taylor also was named ACAA All State as a baseball infielder and All CFA 6 man as a receiver in football. AJ is the son of Josh and Leigh Taylor.
