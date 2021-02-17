By Jeffery L. Moore and Faye Gaston
Jeffery L. Moore, Bullock County Extension Agent, advises those with questions about the third stimulus checks to search on the computer under "Third Stimulus Check Update."
Lawmakers are finishing working out details for this direct payment to individuals during this COVID-19 pandemic strain on income. This third round of stimulus checks will have significant changes in expanding the definition of "dependents." There will also be a tighter income cap to eliminate those who don't need the check.
Checks could be on the way as soon as next month. Early March is the timetable for getting it signed into law.
Politicians continue to figure out how much people will receive, precisely who will get them, and when the checks will be sent out.
Experts believe this round of payments will likely be the last stimulus checks.
