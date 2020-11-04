By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission held a Special Called Meeting on September 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. following the recess meeting held at 9:00 a.m.
All four commissioners, chairman, county administrator, and county attorney were present.
The meeting was called to discuss security measures for the Bullock County Commission meetings due to angry altercations at two commission meetings.
Commissioner John McGowan asked Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers if it was feasible to have a deputy at all county commission meetings to ensure the safety of the commission and citizens.
Sheriff Rodgers stated that it would not be a problem to place a county deputy at the commission meetings.
He said that if a deputy is unavailable, Ray Scott (Bullock County EMA Director) would serve in a deputy's capacity due to the fact that Scott had served as a Bullock County Deputy for a number of years and has arrest powers if needed.
Commissioner John McGowan made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams, to allow the Bullock County Sheriff's Department to provide security at all County Commission meetings.
The motion carried.
