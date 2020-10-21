By Faye Gaston
While America waits for a vaccine for COVID-19, preparations are being made to administer free shots to senior citizens in long-term care facilities.
On October 16, 2020, in an event in Florida, President Donald Trump announced that there was a deal, a partnership, between his administration, CVS and Walgreens to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizen residents at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care homes.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that CVS and Walgreens will coordinate the delivery of the vaccine and administer the shots to each facility.
Speaking to senior citizens, President Trump stated, "You devoted yourself to this country and I am devoting my life to you.
"We will continue focusing the administration's efforts on protecting high-risk patients and senior citizens during the pandemic while allowing younger Americans to go back to work and school." He also urged senior citizens to remain protected in their home if that's where they felt safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.