The Union Springs City Council considered two contracts submitted by two attorneys for legal counsel who would represent the city. Attorney Elizabeth Smithart has been legal counsel representing the City of Union Springs for the previous 11 years.
A few months ago, Attorney Smithart was given a 90-day extension on her contract by the city. The 90-day contract ended on February 1, 2021.
Attorney Elizabeth Smithart and Attorney Ashley Mallory submitted proposed contracts for the city to consider.
Union Springs Councilman Louis Murray made a motion to accept another attorney’s contract - Attorney Ashley Mallory. The motion died from lack of a second.
Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark motioned to accept both Attorney Elizabeth Smithart’s and Attorney Ashley Mallory’s contract for six months. City Councilwoman Faye Mason-Thorpe seconded the motion. Attorney Elizabeth Smithart interjected that she had not seen Mallory’s contract but heard her retainer was $1500 per month. Attorney Smithart stated her retainer for the last 11 years has been $750 per month.
After continuous discussion, it was learned that Mallory’s contract was $1700 per month. Councilman Derrick Harris questioned Mallory’s contract. Harris wanted clarification regarding Attorney Mallory’s retainer fee because the wording in the contract says that other fees will be assessed. After more discussion, the motion died because there were more nay votes than yay votes.
Councilman Harris made a motion to accept Attorney Elizabeth Smithart’s contract for four years. He added that other attorneys might sub-contract if any conflicts arose between Smithart and other entities she represents. Councilman Eugene Faulk seconded the motion. The motion failed with two voting yay and three voting nay.
Mayor Clark then entertained a motion to extend Attorney Elizabeth Smithart’s contract to the next city council meeting. He will have a work session to discuss the attorney’s contracts with the city.
