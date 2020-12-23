By Kim Adams Graham
A representative from Jackson Thornton gave a “Clean Opinion” regarding the 2020 City of Union Springs Audit.
The representative represents more than ten municipalities and Union Springs was the first to get their audit completed. The audit is very demanding.
The auditors come on-site, look at paperwork, and talk to people.
The “Clean Opinion” means that everything looks materially correct.
In his opinion, people stayed home and shopped from home much more due to the coronavirus.
Sales tax was up $143,000 and the city received $181,000 from state coronavirus funds.
He said the city has “broken even” the last few years. The city has over 1.5 million dollars in cash and little debt according to the audit.
The city should keep $400,000 in “free cash” in reserve for a rainy day. Mayor Roderick Clark and City Councilwoman Faye Mason Thorpe had met with the auditors.
The city council voted to accept the audit with Councilman Eugene Faulk voting no because he wanted to see the audit before voting.
