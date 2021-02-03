By Kim Adams Graham
Bullock County EMA Director Ray Scott has received 25 cots.
The cots are to be used when citizens need to go to the Bullock County Shelter located at the Richard B. Stone building during emergencies.
Ray Scott thanks the Bullock County Development Authority for helping to purchase the cots.
Scott said, “I am trying to make sure the citizens have things they need in times of emergency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.