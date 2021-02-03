By Faye Gaston
February of each year is observed as "Black History Month." This is a reminder of the "first Black" achievers in many categories in Union Springs and Bullock County: Raymon Allen, Jr., Bullock County's first Black Coroner; James Carter, Bullock County's first Black Tax Assessor; John Lee Carter, Union Springs oldest and longest operating Black businessman;
John Coleman, Jr., first Black to own and operate a hardware store in Union Springs; John Coleman, Sr., Bullock County's first Black operator of a rolling store; Willie Dorsey, Union Springs' first Black Postmaster; Alonza Ellis, Sr., Bullock County's first Black County Commissioner; Curtis Elzie, Bullock County's first Black Bullock County Circuit Clerk; Will Harris, Union Springs' first Black Policeman; Rufus Huffman, Sr., Bullock County's first Black Probate Judge; Jimmie Martin, Union Springs' first Black Police Chief; John McGowan, Union Springs' first Black Mayor; Myron Penn, first Black County Commission Chairman; James V. Poe, Sr., Union Springs first Black City Councilman and Bullock County's first Black owner of a Service Station; Neara Reed, Bullock County's first Black female Revenue Commissioner; Thomas Reed and Fred Gray, first Black Alabama Legislators representing Bullock County since Reconstruction; Novella Scott. First Black female to serve on the City Council; John Lee Smith, Union Springs' first Black mail carrier; Henry Thomas, Jr., Union Springs' first Black Printer Pressman; Clinton Thornton, Bullock County's first Black Board of Education member; Tom Tolliver, Bullock County's first Black Deputy Sheriff; Henry O "Red" Williams, Bullock County's first Black Sheriff. In 1958, James A. Grady, Sid Pruitt, George Russell, and Mable Smith were the first Black registered voters in Bullock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.