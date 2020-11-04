By Johnny Adams
The Union Springs Planning Commission conditionally approved a building to be constructed on Prairie Street where the former Prairie View was located.
The business name will remain Liberty. Joyce Perrin was selected as Chairperson of the Planning Commission and Gary Hyche was selected as Assistant Chairperson.
The Planning Commission approved a conditional use application subject to the city attorney reviewing and approving the application.
The Planning Commission approved a conditional use informational page to be completed by applicants subject to the city attorney reviewing and approving the application.
The Planning Commission approved a form for mobile home applications.
It was noted that citizens should contact Mobile Home Park owners before requesting conditional use approval from the Planning Commission.
One guest at the meeting said he would not want to place a mobile home in any of the current mobile home parks because of their condition.
The Planning Commission wants to ensure, before approving a conditional use, that water, sewage, electricity are available. They also want to check for proper zoning, flood zones, setbacks, surrounding buildings, along with other things.
The planning commission plans to look closer at areas that have a high concentration of mobile homes which may be designated as mobile home parks.
All future mobile homes or any conditional use request shall adhere to the city’s comprehensive plan. When voting for any conditional use request each planning commission member will complete a form answering specific questions about their vote.
Each applicant will be given an approval or denied letter with explanations of why they were approved or denied.
