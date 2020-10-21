By Faye Gaston
The proposed amendments to the Constitution of Alabama that will be on the ballot statewide on November 3, 2020, are quoted as follows.
"Shall the following Amendments to the Constitution of Alabama be adopted?" Vote yes or no.
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 1---Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to amend Article Vlll of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing as Section 177 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to provide that only a citizen of the United States has the right to vote. (Proposed by ACT 2019-330)
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 2---Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to increase the membership of the Judicial Inquiry Commission and further provide for the appointment of the additional members; further provide for the membership of the Court of the Judiciary and further provide for the appointment of the additional members; further provide for the process of disqualifying an active judge; repeal provisions providing for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices and appellate judges and removal for cause of the judges of the district and circuit courts. Judges of the probate courts, and judges of certain other courts by the Supreme Court; delete the authority of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to appoint an Administrative Director of Courts; provide the Supreme Court of Alabama with authority to appoint an Administrative Director of Courts; require the Legislature to establish procedures for the appointment of the Administrative Director of Courts; delete the requirement that a district court hold court in each incorporated municipality with a population of 1,000 or more where there is no municipal court; provide that the procedure for the filing of vacancies in the office of a judge may be changed by local constitutional amendment; delete certain language relating to the position of constable holding more than one state office; delete a provision providing for the temporary maintenance of the prior judicial system; repeal the office of circuit solicitor; and make certain nonsubstantive stylistic changes. (Proposed by Act 2019-187)
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 3---Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a judge, other than a judge of probate, appointed to fill a vacancy would serve an initial term until the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January following the next general election after the judge has completed two years in office. (Proposed by Act 2019-346)
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 4---Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the Legislature to recompile the Alabama Constitution and submit it during the 2022 Regular Session, and provide a process for its ratification by the voters of this state. (Proposed by Act 2019-271)
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 5---Relating to Franklin County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions. (Proposed by Act 2019-194)
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 6---Relating to Lauderdale County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901. To provide that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions. (Proposed by Act 2019-193)
BULLOCK COUNTY SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES REFERENDUM (Act No.2019-100) Do you favor the legal sale of alcoholic beverages by retail licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for both on-premises and off-premises consumption, for the areas outside the corporate limits of any municipality and within the unincorporated areas of Bullock County, Alabama on Sundays after the hour of two o'clock a.m. as permitted under Act 2019-100?
