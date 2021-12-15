Edwin Rayborn II. (PV3) graduated from the Army National Guard Basic Military Training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri on September 9, 2021.
After completing basic training, Edwin continued his military journey by graduating from (AIT) Advanced Individual Training on November 29, 2021 where he received his certification as a Motor Transport Operator.
Edwin is the son of Shanton Watts, Sammie Miles, and Edwin & Keshia Rayborn.
He was a 2020 honors graduate of Bullock County High School and an honor student at Auburn University of Montgomery where he will continue his studies in the Spring of 2022.
