By Faye Gaston
There is more good news for Bullock County with another COVID-19 vaccine becoming available.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel recommends the approved "Moderna" COVID-19 vaccine.
In tests, it has proved to be 94.1% effective in protecting people against catching the COVID-19 disease and 100% effective in protection from a severe case of COVID-19 that would require hospitalization or supplemental oxygen support.
Its use was authorized after tests involving 30,000 participants in thirty U.S. states in those age 18 and older.
The only reactions were some fatigue, headache, and pain at the injection site.
On December 17, 2020, Moderna vaccine executives presented the company's phase 3 study of the vaccine, and included participants from a number of groups at higher risks of COVID-19, like those over the age of 65, people from certain racial and ethnic groups, and those with underlying conditions.
In the overwhelming vote of 20 to 0, with one abstention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country.
This second vaccine, made by a Massachusetts-based biotech, used the same technology as the Pfizer vaccine that was authorized on December 11, 2020.
Participating in the tests/trials for the Pfizer vaccine were 43,000 in six countries and 16 U.S. states in those age 16 and older.
The Moderna trials showed similar efficiency as Pfizer in protection against COVID-19.
Monitoring will continue for effectiveness and side effects.
The attending physician at the U.S. Capitol, Brian P. Monaham, will recommend vaccine doses for all 535 members of Congress, nine Supreme Court justices, and executive branch agencies, all considered essential workers.
This is under a national security plan to be rolled out with the long-standing requirement to continue government operation.
