One of the greatest or maybe the greatest Cellist in the world is a man named Yo Yo Ma. He was born in 1955 in Paris to Chinese parents. He is now a citizen of the United States. When Mr. Ma was a child he came to the attention of another great cellist, Pablo Casals. Mr. Casals was born in Spain in 1876. By the time Mr. Ma was born Casals was the undisputed greatest cellist in the world. Casals’ and Ma’s friendship lasted until the death of Casals in 1973. Mr. Ma wrote that “Pablo Casals thought of himself as a human being first, a musician second, and a cellist third.”
That got me thinking. How do I identify myself? Like all of us there are many categories that I could put myself in. Husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend, lawyer, American – these are a few of those. But what category should come first? Perhaps, like Casals, I should think of myself first as a human being. But what does that mean? What does it mean to be first and foremost a human being? Some of the other quotes from Casals give an answer to that question. He wrote, “I feel the capacity to care is the thing which gives life its deepest significance.” And this, “We ought to think that we are one of the leaves of a tree, and the tree is all humanity. We cannot live without the others, without the tree.” On the subject of nationalism Casals wrote, “The love of one’s country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? There is a brotherhood among all men. This must be recognized if life is to remain. We must learn the love of man.” Finally, Casals wrote directly what it means to be human and what that requires of us. He said, “I am a man first, an artist second. My first obligation is to the welfare of my fellow man.” For those of us who also identify ourselves as Christian, this sounds familiar. This is New Testament theology in its purest form.
How do you identify yourself in the world? Your answer to that question might affect the way you live your life.
Lynn Jinks is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.