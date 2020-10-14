By Kim Adams Graham
Our Bullock County Coroner Sidney Jernigan has passed away. He confessed Christ at an early age and united with the Union Hill Baptist Church.
Always one with the servant’s heart, Sidney was ordained as a Deacon at Union Hill. Later, he was selected as the Chairman of the Deacon Board, a position he served until his death.
A Faithful Servant Sidney was always a man of the community and a true friend to anyone in need. Opening Jernigan Citgo in 1978, Sidney served his community for generations.
Sidney was an Emergency Medical Technician with the Bullock County Ambulance Service for decades. He served for thirty years on Union Springs Police Department, retiring in 2001 as Captain.
Retaining his commitment to Law Enforcement, Sidney was also a member of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department where he was employed as a Security Officer for the Bullock County Courthouse.
For years Sidney mentored several youths during his time as a Bus Driver for the Bullock County Public School System.
Civic-minded and committed, Sidney served as President of the Union Hill Home & Aid Society, Vice President of the Bullock County Voters League, and as the Bullock County Coroner.
Elected to the office of Coroner in 2006, Sidney was serving his fourth term at the time of his transition. His funeral will be held at the Thorton-Foster Stadium at Bullock County High School on October 17, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The visitation will be held at Union Hill Baptist Church, 434 County Road 59, Union Springs, AL, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The eulogy will be given by Pastor Sidney Jernigan, Jr. which is the Pastor at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
