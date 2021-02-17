By Darron Hendley
The 2021 Sedgefields Youth Field Trial was held Saturday February 13, 2021 on the beautiful grounds of the Greenway Sportsman Club just outside of Union Springs, Alabama. The landowners and the Greenway staff exemplifies “southern hospitality”.
Mike Green, his lovely wife Jan, and sons Justin and Cody went out of their way to put on a first-class event and make sure all the youngsters had fun!
A cold ran subsided the morning of the trial and left the grounds wet, but the air was cool and seasonable when the first brace turned loose shortly after a healthy lunch cooked up on the grill by none other than Mr. Bo Brewer.
Judging this year’s stake was Bullock County native and field trial hall of famer, Tony Gibson and Tennessean Chris Sellers. They rode very attentively and made it fun and exiting for the kids. After the trial, they congratulated each of the youngsters for a job well done.
Even though this duo was probably way overqualified for this judging assignment, they nevertheless found it difficult to place the dogs due to the quality of the line-up. Each of the handlers did an outstanding job.
The young handlers included, Ella Grace Montgomery, Katie Bell Varner and Reese Green from Union Springs, Braden Renfroe from Banks, Alabama, Trip Whatley from Hoover, Alabama. Claire Street from Auburn, Alabama and Addison McDuffie from Cecil, Alabama. A total of twelve dogs were entered.
Taking first place was a handsome young pointer named Dan handled by Brayden Renfro.
Braden’s older brother, Murphy scouted for him. Braden also took first in the Bama Quail Youth Trial in December and, with three more trials to go, is presently in the lead to repeat as the Alabama Youth Handler of the Year.
Katie Bell Varner, granddaughter of Joe and Shirley Varner, took second place with her bird finder Rex. Third went to Jane, Claire Street’s hard-hunting female pointer. Rose, a classy female setter handled by Ella Grace Montgomery earned an honorable mention.
All the families of these youngsters should be commended for their support and encouragement of these exceptional children. In this age of technology and sedentary urban lifestyles, it is a rare treat to see a youngster that can ride a horse, shoot a gun and handle a dog all at the same time!
We certainly hope they will help continue this great tradition.
Many thanks to everyone who helped with the trial and our sponsors, Purina, Sport Dog, Patty’s Custom Leather and Canvas and Chris Sellers. The field trial community is forever indebted for the unselfish support our sponsors provide.
Each year a $1,000 College Scholarship is awarded in memory of Miss Hartley Carter to the youth handler that accumulates the most points in qualified Alabama youth trials.
The runner-up Alabama Youth Handler of the Year receives the Johnny Capps Memorial Trophy. Our annual fundraiser is normally during the National Amateur Free-for-All Championship starting February 22nd in Union Springs.
However, because of COVID-19, the fundraiser has been cancelled this year. If you would like to help promote youth field trials or donate to the Hartley Carter Foundation, please contact Darron Hendley at 334-300-5836.
