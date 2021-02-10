By Faye Gaston
Future plans for the prison in Union Springs, the Bullock County Correctional Facility, have not been released from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's office. It is not known if the prison will be rehabilitated for another use or closed. With the construction of new prisons, three existing prisons in the area will be closed.
On Monday, February 1, 2021, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections signed agreements to lease two new men's prisons to be constructed and owned by CoreCivic.
These two prisons will be designed to have about 7,000 beds and are expected to be ready in 2025.The 30-year lease agreements are for construction of "Facility Two", the Elmore County Facility that is to be built on Rifle Range Road in Tallassee. The other lease agreement was with "Facility Three", the Escambia County Facility to be built on Bell Fork Road near Atmore.
Lease agreements for "Facility One", to be built near AL-139/CR-2 in Bibb County, are progressing.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reported on Monday, January 29, 2021, a total of 1,392 inmate cases of COVID-19 of which 128 are active. Among prison employees, 156 cases remain active and 809 have recovered. All existing quarantine protocols are maintained.
