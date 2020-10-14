By Gladys Leonard
As I reflect upon my life, my first thought was- where did the years go? Like many, I joined the military at a young age. The first thing that I said to myself was,” Thank You God”, for making me wise enough to score well enough to work with the Adjutant General Corps. I could not have wished for a more desirable assignment. This assignment afforded me some outstanding learning experiences.
As I continued to reflect upon my military experiences, I started to think about how those experiences had helped to shape my life. During my tenure in the military, obviously, I matured, but importantly, I learned about leadership, management, and I developed intellectually. I also learned about discipline…which had initially been taught to me and my siblings by my mother. In the military, we were required to be out of bed early to start our day. This requirement was not new for me. It was an expectation that had been instilled in me by my mother at an early age.
At mealtime, the military taught me to eat my food and to keep it moving because I had a long day ahead. As I think back, my mother had expectations about mealtime as well. She would say, you can eat what is on your plate or not, nonetheless, you will need the food to feed your body and mine to stay strong. A hard day’s work, she would say, will make you strong, and will build character.
The military also taught me to look out for my fellow soldiers, including my military family community wherever I traveled in the world. My mom would always say, look out for your brothers and sisters for family is all that you have.
When I suffered sorrow and experienced trauma during my service, there were leaders to provide guidance, and pushed me to face the challenging situation. I will share a couple of challenging situations that I experienced that seems to be seared in my memory. I experienced my first tragedy when a young soldier that had been assigned to our unit, died from carbon dioxide poisoning within the first two weeks of his new assignment.
The second tragedy occurred while on platoon run one morning, at a perfect peak in the road, a car broke hard thinking we were in its path, flipping the car through the platoon. I was frozen at that moment staring at disfigured bodies. As I looked in horror, I stared at this one soldier who laid there in front of me, who asked me “what’s wrong,” as tears started to fall. I still feel guilty about that moment.
Mom again was there to look me in the eyes with words of comfort letting me know that we all were blessed that no one died that day and that time will heal all with prayer. Please do not think that I dare compare my experiences to those soldiers, airmen, and sailors down-range or fought on the battlefields.
But, to remind us to just know that we all have our battles and burdens to bear--not to mention that our families and friends travel alongside us in our journeys—championing and sometimes carrying the load when we cannot. In closing, I am thinking that this might be more about the rock of my support, my mom, rather than my military. They were just my thoughts during a pandemic. Gladys Leonard joined the US Army right after High School. She was 17 years old.
She retired as Sergeant First Class 20 years later. Her career was in the Adjutant General Corps--specialized as a Special Security Representative. Gladys was deployed to Kuwait in support of the Gulf War, Operation Desert Shield/Storm. She had oversea tours in Korea, Germany, Hawaii, Italy, and various middle east exercises.
Her domestic tours were at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Rucker, Alabama, and Fort McPherson, Georgia. Her last Assignment was a Detachment Sergeant at Fort Dix, NJ. Gladys spent her Post-military career working with corporations in the Washington DC Metropolitan area-- IBM, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), and Battelle. Leonard is currently working for the US Air Force at Maxwell-Gunter AFB in Montgomery, Alabama.
The military was the vehicle that gave her a way out of poverty, helped her family, and provided unbelievable opportunities with no limits. Gladys is a strong proponent of giving back to her community and profession. She joined the American Legion four years ago as a chartered member. She is a dual member of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary where she holds appointments as a post official and unit committee chairperson.
She volunteers her services quietly looking for ways to support efforts in easing the burden to military families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.