By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs City Council met on November 2, 2020, in the Recreation Center for two hours. It was a special meeting as one city administration transitioned into the new administration.
Seated at the head table in front were the former city council members, Stan Cooks, Brian Agnew, Deborah Hicks Milan, Roderick Clark, (Earl Hinson was absent), Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr. and City Clerk Presetta "Necee" Walker.
Seating in chairs for the audience followed COVID-19 guidelines and all wore facial masks. Seating on the front row was reserved for the new city council members and family members or friends.
Mayor Saint T. Thomas. Jr. presided. The highlight was the transition to the new administration elected in the 2020 municipal election. He presented certificates of appreciation to the City Council members and framed photos from a city hall wall.
Representatives of city employees presented plaques to the Mayor and City Council as they came to the front, and a group photo was made.
This included members of the Police Department, Fire Department, Recreation Department, Public Works Department, City Hall, and City Attorney. Courtney Woodfaulk, Recreation Center Director, also presented plaques to the mayor and city council.
Mayor Thomas presented a key to the city to the new mayor and city council, and a gavel to the newly elected Mayor Roderick Clark.
City Clerk Walker removed the name plaques of the former city council and placed the newly elected mayor and city council's name plaques on the head table.
Mayor Roderick Clark is the only official from the former administration as he had served as a City Councilman.
The newly elected members of the City Council were seated at the head table with file folders containing the agenda.
The new Council members are Eugene Faulk, Place No. 1; Rev. Louis E. Pugh, Place Number 2; Faye Mason Thorpe, Place #3, and Louis J. Murry, Place #4; and Derrick L. Harris, Place #5.
Former council member from past administrations and new council member, Rev. Pugh, prayed the invocation. District Judge Cooper Rutland administrated the oaths of office as each member of the new city administration stood with a hand placed on a Bible held by a family member or friend.
Mayor Roderick Clark presented a memento to the new council members and plaques to the former Mayor and Council members.
The agenda included the mayor assigning committees to the new council members.
The new council members voted on City of Union Springs board appointments and administrative personnel appointments as recommended by Mayor Clark.
When all business on the agenda was concluded, sandwiches in closed containers and packaged chips were served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.