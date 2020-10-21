By Faye Gaston
A potentially devastating cotton virus was detected in Alabama cotton fields in 2017. It is called the cotton leaf roll dwarf virus, or CLRDV.
The virus has been confirmed in 13 counties.
Challenges are posed by insect-transmitted plant viruses associated with invasive viral disease that threaten agricultural production at local, state, regional, and national levels.
A proposal works toward developing an integrated pest management program for an emerging disease that preserves the economic viability of U.S. cotton production.
The Auburn University team has forged collaborations with extension and research entomologists, plant pathologists, and agronomists in ten other states.
The team knows that the virus has been reported in Africa, India, Timor Leste, Brazil, and Argentina.
The plants with the virus in Alabama cotton fields are most related to the ones in South America. Auburn University College of Agriculture researchers Jenny Koebernick and Alana Jacobson are leading a nationally known team this is working to battle this new cotton virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.