Bullock County DHR would like to share their sincere gratitude to all of the individuals, churches, businesses, civic groups, and athletic teams that supported the agency’s holiday efforts.
Because of the community’s generosity, vulnerable clients served by the agency will have a brighter holiday season.
Agency Director, Tracy Larkins reported that the toy and clothing donations uplift spirits and fill a great need for families struggling to make ends meet.
According to Larkins, the community’s support during the pandemic has made an enormous impact in adding joy and making a difference in the lives of the children and families in Bullock County.
