By Gene Nelson
Mike was a friend of mine through my later years of high school in Munich Germany in 1962-1964. We saw each other almost every day during those times and even joined the Army at the same time in 1965.
We flew to the United States together to attend basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey in January of that year, but we got separated into different training companies shortly after our arrival. I didn’t see Mike again until late in March of that year, when I had graduated basic training and was driving a truck while waiting for my next orders that would take me from Fort Dix and move me on to my next training assignment.
One day, as I was waiting in the truck that I drove to pick up troops, I heard my name called, looked our my driver’s window, and there was Mike running up like some crazy teenager to jump on the running board, we clasped hands (we didn’t hug back then), and then he just looked at me with that big 18 year old grin of his.
We caught up on some news, the truck got loaded, and I left with Mike waving in my mirror. I never saw Mike again. I got word one day in 1968 that Mike had been killed in Vietnam…it still breaks my heart today.
To be a veteran is much more than just raising your hand, going through training, serving for a number of years, and simply reflecting on a time of service.
To be a veteran is to answer the call to service for your country, to leave the life that you have known for the past 17 or 18 years, to awkwardly arrive at a place totally foreign to you, to submit yourself to training, and then to go where and when you are ordered to stand in the gap between chaos and freedom.
In the process of becoming a veteran, you change from what you once were, you become a soldier, and you shoulder the great responsibility to represent all those that you love as you serve your country.
Some who serve will be active combatants, some will serve to directly support those combatants, some will serve in many diverse and seemingly safer assignments, but make no mistake about it, each of these veterans made those same selfless decisions that make them worthy of the thanks and respect of a nation.
Only about 25 percent of the population available to serve actually qualify for service, and typically less than 1 percent of our population currently serves in our armed forces.
Yet, they make the difference between chaos and freedom. When the National Anthem is played, these heroic veterans recall the “Mike’s” in their time of service. They will all stand, render honors, and often weep. God bless our veterans.
Reverend
Gene T. Nelson's Bio
Gene nelson served his country in the United States Army for 26 years. He was raised in the Lehigh Mountains of Pennsylvania until he was 15, graduated from high school in Munich Germany at 17, and joined the army at the age of 18.
During his 26 years of service in the infantry, Command Sergeant Major Nelson held every position from private to captain, served in world-wide assignments, fought in the jungles of Vietnam as an infantry platoon leader, and provided training for army leaders as the commandant of the fifth infantry division noncommissioned officers academy.
Following his retirement from the Army, Gene served the citizens of Pike County from 1993 to 2008 as a JROTC instructor at Pike County High School and as the principal of Goshen High School from 1999 to his retirement from Alabama education in 2008.
Csm Nelson recently served as the co-chair for the commanding general’s retiree council at Fort Rucker, Alabama for eight years and is currently appointed as pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Union Springs and Pastor of Fitzpatrick United Methodist Church, in Fitzpatrick, Alabama.
Gene is married to his wife, Janis, and together they have four children, nine grand children, and three great grand children. Gene and Janis currently reside in both union springs and Ozark, Alabama.
