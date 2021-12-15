By Toni Shah
Mary Kate Stovall-Tapley is a name that most everyone in Hurtsboro knows, even people from a good deal beyond Hurtsboro, for her work in politics, civics, education, and as the owner of Stovall Funeral Home.
In her 99 years of life, the Honorable Mary Kate Stovall-Tapley has been a phenomenal achiever and has breached many barriers with great distinction. Dec. 13, 2021, will mark her 100th birthday.
Her family, the Hurtsboro community, Russell County, and the surrounding area are excited to wish her a happy birthday as her achievements and years of service are fondly remembered. Stovall was a writer for the Union Springs Herald. Politically, Stovall-Tapley earned the distinction of being Hurtsboro’s first black mayor and its first female mayor, serving two four-year terms (1976-1984).
She is also recognized as Hurtsboro’s first Black council member. She served on the Alabama Democratic Executive Committee from 1994 to 1998 and has been a member of the Alabama League of Municipalities since 1976, serving as a committee member on state and federal legislation, since 1995, and as its chairperson on the committee for Energy, Environment and Resources, since 1996.
Civically, Stovall-Tapley served as Vice-President on the Central Alabama Comprehensive Health board of directors. She served as a board member on the following boards—East Alabama Mental Health/Mental Retardation Center (2000), Macon-Russell Community Action Agency. She has membership in the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Phenix City/Russell County Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP, the Lee County Agency on Aging, the Hurtsboro Beautification Committee, and as Chairperson for the Hurtsboro Ladies Auxiliary.
With a life-long love of learning and an enthusiasm for education and educating, in 1943, she graduated from Lincoln Normal High School in Marion, Ala., conducted advanced study in library science at East Carolina University, earned a B.S. degree from Alabama State University in 1949.
She earned an M.Ed from ASU in 1955 and an MLS from Atlanta University in 1969. She taught in Perry County Public Schools, 1943-1951, and served as a teacher and librarian for Russell County Schools, serving Hurtsboro, from 1951 to 1976. Stovall-Tapley earned many awards and honors over the years.
They are WTVM-TV 9 Special People of 1984, one of nine selected (1985); the National Sojourner Meritorious Service Award from the Alabama Funeral Directors and Morticians Association (1986); Outstanding Leadership Abilities Community Service Award from Hurtsboro/Russell County Concerned Citizens (1988); Finer Womanhood Award for Outstanding Humanitarian Service from Epsilon ETA ZETA Chapter, ZOB Sorority in Columbus (1989); Untiring Service Award from the Macon-Russell Community Action Agency (1991); Outstanding Service Award from the East Alabama Mental Health Board of Directors (1995); Distinguished Service Award from the Executive Committee of the Alabama League of Municipalities (1996); Certificate of Appreciation for rebuilding Railroad Street Bridge from the Hurtsboro Town Council, and Twenty-plus Years’ Service Award from the East Alabama Mental Health – Mental Retardation Center (1997).
Reprinted with permission
