By Felicia Farnsworth
Many of you may have seen the Ryder moving truck and yellow tape in front of the Marathon gas station last week. No one is moving out except for the old countertops, outdated coolers, and worn-out cabinets. Brad May, owner of May’s Distribution Company and the Marathon, stated, “It was time for an upgrade. This store hasn’t had one in over 30 years.”
Before the Marathon was established as a staple in Union Springs, it was the Phillips 66 Gas Station, owned by his father “Spooky.” The new countertops are a nice gray Corian, and the cabinets are a faux wood of ash brown color.
The aesthetics of these materials give an older store a modern look and appeal to the customers. The upgrade is not 100% complete, however.
Next on the list are new tiles for the bottom of the cabinets and a new ice cream cooler for the Blue Belle Ice Cream buckets. Please bear with them while they await their cooler.
In the meantime, enjoy an ice-cold beverage out of their new beverage cooler.
