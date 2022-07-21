By Felicia Farnsworth
On Thursday, July 14, 2022, around 2:00 p.m. Bullock County Animal Control (BCAC) was called to a residence on Martin Luther King Blvd North for a severe case of animal neglect.
Upon arrival, BCAC Officer Newsome found a 4-6-month-old white labrador puppy, who we will call Lucy, huddled at the back of a small dog house inside of an overgrown and unkempt 4x4x8 fenced dog pen.
The pen was littered with old foil containers that had what looked to be old food in them. The puppy was malnourished and covered head to toe with fleas, ants, and ticks the size of river rock. Upon further inspection of Lucy, BCAC Officer Newsome found a golf ball-sized lump on her belly and what appeared to be demodectic mange. Upon emergent care, Lucy was found to have a hernia that will require surgery.
After a skin scraping test was performed, demodectic mange was found. Bloodwork and a fecal test showed that she also had hookworms but no heartworms. The combination of malnutrition and hookworms caused her to weigh a mere 18.5 pounds when a healthy puppy of Lucy’s breed should weigh between 30 to 35 pounds at just under six months old. “This is a public reminder to please be aware of the domesticated animals in your neighborhood and community.
These animals do not have a voice, so we must be that voice for them. If you see a dog or cat being mistreated or abused by their owner, like Lucy, please call the authorities so we can get the animal to a safe place where they can be treated and cared for properly,” stated BCAC Officer Newsome. The Bullock County Humane Society (BCHS) and the Bullock County Animal Control ask that you be the voice for the dogs and cats in the area.
It’s hot in Alabama right now, which means fleas, ants, and ticks are on the loose, not to mention that if a dog has no access to food or water in this heat, it will die. If you would be interested in making a donation towards Lucy’s care, you may do so through PayPal bullockcountyhumane@yahoo.com or mail checks to PO BOX 921, Union Springs, Alabama 36089. If you would like to send Lucy or her friends at BCHS a nonmonetary donation by FedEx or UPS, you may send it to Adams Pecans in Care of the Bullock County Humane Society 324 Ellis Street, Union Springs, Alabama 36089.
