The Bullock County Historical Society has reprinted the book, Sesquicentennial

Special Edition, which was originally produced in 1994 to celebrate the 150th

anniversary of the Alabama Legislature creating our city of Union Springs on

January 13, 1844.

The original used newsprint paper and many are now in tatters.

The reprint by Wells Printing in Montgomery uses substantial paper that will last for many years extending this treasure to generations to come. This book is

available for $30.00 donation to the Bullock County Historical Society which is tax­deductable.

To secure copy contact Janet Rainer at 337-738-2205 or email at

granjan.jr@gmail.com , Barbara Mclaurine at 334-738-3582 or mail to Bullock

County Historical Society at P. 0. Box 563, Union Springs, AL 36089.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.