The Bullock County Historical Society has reprinted the book, Sesquicentennial
Special Edition, which was originally produced in 1994 to celebrate the 150th
anniversary of the Alabama Legislature creating our city of Union Springs on
January 13, 1844.
The original used newsprint paper and many are now in tatters.
The reprint by Wells Printing in Montgomery uses substantial paper that will last for many years extending this treasure to generations to come. This book is
available for $30.00 donation to the Bullock County Historical Society which is taxdeductable.
To secure copy contact Janet Rainer at 337-738-2205 or email at
granjan.jr@gmail.com , Barbara Mclaurine at 334-738-3582 or mail to Bullock
County Historical Society at P. 0. Box 563, Union Springs, AL 36089.
