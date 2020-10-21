By Faye Gaston
Residents in Elmore and Bibb counties are angered and frustrated by the decision to pick their communities for private companies to build mega-prisons. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's administration decided to have three mega-prisons built to lease.
These residents expressed concern about possible escapes, traffic, infrastructure, and no public input about building prisons to house 3,000 inmates in each community.
Gov. Ivey announced that companies had been selected to build the prisons in Elmore, Bibb, and Escambia counties that the state would lease for the next 30 years. Construction would begin in 2021.
One prison would be in Bibb County in Brierfield, an unincorporated community with a population of 1,600. The number of inmates would be about half the population of the nearest city of Montevallo, with 6,600 residents. One of the opposing residents said this isolated area of Brierfield has little law enforcement presence and no sewer system and does not have the infrastructure to support this large facility. Nobody locally was consulted.
Another resident said he lived there for a quiet, low-crime area and did not know about the prison coming there until it was reported in newspapers. He is concerned about an increase in crime if people try to toss contraband over the fences.
Another prison would be in Elmore County, where there are similar concerns. Here is considered "country," away from everything, and "not have a big prison light the country nights."
Construction of prison legislation failed when it came before the Alabama Legislature because lawmakers disagreed over closing existing prisons.
Leasing the privately built prisons does not need legislative approval.
Governor Ivey has said the new prisons are needed to increase the safety of both officers and inmates. The Alabama prison system is considered one of the most violent and under-staffed systems in the United States. It has received a litany of federal criticism.
The U.S. Department of Justice said twice within 18 months that it believes Alabama houses male inmates in unconstitutional conditions for both a pattern of using excessive force by officers and excessive inmate-on-inmate violence. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled the state's treatment of mentally ill prisoners was "horrendously inadequate."
Bullock County government officials and residents are interested in the prison building project since this may mean closing the local prison or using it in another capacity.
