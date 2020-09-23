By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission met on August 10, 2020, and approved requests in matters concerning the county buildings needing repairs, COVID-19 issues, and the county roads.
In addition, the Commission approved the following requests.
Bullock County Development Authority (BCDA) Office Manager Meagan Faulk asked approval for a $500.00 expenditure to the East Alabama Black Belt Farmer's Cooperative.
Revenue Commissioner Neara Reed asked for approval to submit the annual Errors & Omissions Report to the State of Alabama Comptrollers Office.
Liberty National Insurance Company representatives wanted approval to talk with county employees regarding additional insurance.
The July 2020 expenditures by the county, including payroll totaling $470,430.05, were approved.
