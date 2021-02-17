By Faye Gaston
Alabama's U.S. Senator Richard C. Shelby officially announced on February 8, 2021, that he would not run for re-election in 2022 for a seventh term in the United States Congress.
He has visited Union Springs several times in his 42 years in Congress and always received a gracious welcome. He is 86-years-old and a fifth-generation Alabamian.
He had the rare accomplishment of "chairing" four major Senate committees, Appropriations, Rules, Banking, and Intelligence. He used his clout to direct billions of dollars in projects back to his home state of Alabama. He served as a member of other committees.
He served in the Senate longer than any other Alabamian. Shelby was described as one of the last of the "old-style Southern politicians who saw as their main job to steer much of the federal budget to the state."
He was first elected as a conservative democrat during "the party's waning days of power in the Deep South." In the U.S. House of Representatives, he belonged to a caucus of Southern conservatives known as the "boll weevils." He was elected to the U.S Senate in 1986 but switched to the Republican Party in 1994.
He has spent the last two years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He had served eight years in the Alabama State Legislature and four terms in the U.S. House representing Alabama's 7th congressional district.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said, "Few people have had a more consequential impact on our state than Senator Richard Shelby. The people of Alabama owe him a debt of gratitude."
Former Alabama Governor Bob Riley said that Shelby helped change Alabama's economic landscape with support for projects ranging from the port in Mobile, to university buildings, to the FBI campus and Space Command headquarters in Huntsville". He worked tirelessly to confirm highly qualified, conservative judges to Alabama's federal courts.
Senator Shelby said, "I have also focused on the economic challenges of Alabamians, increasing access to education and promoting facilities to improve the quality of schools. I have worked to enhance Alabama's role in space exploration and the security of our nation.
Further, I have supported the utilization of Alabama's greatest resources, including its unparalleled river system and the Port of Mobile. Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington.
I have the vision and the energy to give it my all. Thank you again for the honor you have given me---the honor to serve the people of Alabama in Congress for the last 42 years."
Senator Shelby was raised in Birmingham and is a graduate of the University of Alabama's undergraduate and law programs. He began his career as a city prosecutor in Tuscaloosa. Senator Shelby served as a U.S. Magistrate for the Northern District of Alabama before working as a Special Assistant Attorney General.
He currently resides in Tuscaloosa with his wife, Annette, of 60 years. They have two children and two grandchildren.
