By Kim Adams Graham
The City of Union Springs council voted to allow 82 West to sell alcohol. The alcohol cannot be taken off-premises.
The restaurant closes at 9:00 p.m. and no alcohol sales will be made after this time. Katyln Dees presented the request at the city council meeting.
The motion passed with Councilman Eugene Faulk voting “No.”
Councilman Faulk requested a public meeting to give the citizens a chance to voice their opinion.
Mayor Roderick Clark said, “We are not going to let the public make our decisions.”
Mayor Roderick Clark thanked the new owners of 82 West for bringing their business to Union Springs.
