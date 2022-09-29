The Bullock County Historical Society will meet Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church Sunday School Room. The citizens of Bullock County are invited to attend.
William (Bill) E. Rainer Jr. will present the program on the Rainer family in Bullock County.
According to the Collections and Recollections of Bullock County History published in 1977, one of the first Rainer's in the area was a young Joel H. Rainer.
One of the notable Rainer's was Sterling Price Rainer. The Rainer family built several of the lovely older homes in Union Springs.
Membership if you wish to join the Society is ten dollars annually. A monthly newsletter is sent to members each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.