By Faye Gaston
Citizens of Bullock County will again receive COVID-19 relief stimulus funds. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the government will begin to send out direct payments to millions of Americans next week. He said this in an CNBC interview on Monday, December 21, 2020.
This is one of the biggest rescue bills in United States history. On Sunday, December 20, 2020, the second round of stimulus-checks-deal was reached by Democratic and Republican leaders. Lawmakers struck the nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal.
The bill was expected to pass the two chambers of Congress on December 21, 2020. Then it will be sent to President Trump for his signature.
This second round of checks will be deposited directly into your bank account where you received your last income tax refund. If not, the check will be mailed to you, (The first round of checks on the first stimulus relief plan took up to four months to get to recipients through the mail.)
A direct $600 payment will go to most Americans, and $600 per child. $1,200 will go to couples making up to $150,000 per year. Benefits are reduced to households earning more than $75,000 per year.
$300 bonus per week will go to the federal unemployment benefits for up to eleven weeks because 12 million Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas.
The bill extends the eviction moratorium for renters for an unspecified length of time. $25 billion was included in emergency rental evictions relief.
Earlier this month, President Trump paused federal student loan payments for another month, through January 31, 2021.
The relief bill includes small business Paycheck Protection Program for local newspapers, broadcasters and non-profits. $20 billions will go to small business grants.
$13 billion will go to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
It is unclear whether the bill would still require companies to offer paid sick leave to workers with COVID-19 or those caring for children following school closures.
