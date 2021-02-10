By Faye Gaston
The Robert Wehle Nature Center will be available to the public beginning on February 6, 2021.
It offers various outdoor opportunities by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on a sprawling 25 acres.
It is located 5 miles Southeast of Midway on County Road 47.
Take U.S. Hwy 82 in Midway and follow the Nature Center signs. Phone 529-3003 for information.
The 2021 schedule is as follows: February 6-20, open trails, and fishing. March 5-6, March 19-20, April 2-3, April 16-17, May 7-8, and May 21-22, camping, open trails, and bank fishing at Blue Heron Lake and Wood Duck Lake.
June 19 and July 17, open trails and fishing. September 3-4, September 17-18, October 1-2, October 15-16, November 5-6, November 19-20, open trails, and bank fishing at Blue Heron Lake and Wood Duck Lake.
Day gate opens for camping on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and closes at dark.
Checkout time is 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Gate opens for open trails and fishing at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 4:00 p.m.
The Nature Center also offers hiking and observing wildlife.
There are three trails for short, medium, and long hikes with interpretive stations that highlight local plants and animals' characteristics.
The main building features conservation and environmental educational exhibits. It has a state-of-the-art audiovisual theatre that focuses on the natural wonders of outdoor Alabama.
There is a conference area/exhibit room available for conservation meetings and hands-on nature presentations.
