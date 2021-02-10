By Faye Gaston
As a courtesy to others, healthier people aged 65 and older and workers who fall in groups now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to consider delaying their vaccination so that more vulnerable people can access the vaccine ahead of them.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey stated, "We have all been frustrated that the supply of vaccine coming from the federal government hasn't kept up with the demand.
To be blunt, we simply haven't gotten the vaccine that we've been promised, and this has created a major backlog of aggravation.
Today's announcement will ensure that as more vaccine is released, we will have a plan in place to get the vaccine in people's arms more quickly."
Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the changes in this round of vaccinations. Beginning on Monday, February 8, 2021, Alabama extended eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people age 65 and older and "additional" frontline workers such as teachers, childcare workers, and grocery store employees.
Frontline critical workers named in this change include first responders; corrections officers; food and agricultural workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; education sector employees (teachers, support staff, community college, and higher education): childcare workers; and judiciary workers including but not limited to circuit judges, district judge, and district attorneys.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination at a county health department, individuals may call the ADPH COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 1-855-566-5333.
