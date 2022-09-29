Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years.
She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career.
A federally-funded support program, the goal of Title One Reading is to provide extra help with reading and guidance for struggling readers.
Full Circle. One of Ms. Cochran's former students, Loretta Baskin Tuggles, is employed at Morningside Assisted Living as a Certified Nurse Assistant and helps provide care for Ms. Cochran.
While in elementary school, Loretta needed extra help with reading.
She said she would run to the green building where Ms. Cochran taught, because she knew she would help her.
She was afraid the other students would make fun of her inability to read. Loretta said Ms. Cochran was so caring and treated all of her students with respect.
Loretta is thrilled to be able to give back and provide care for Ms. Cochran.
