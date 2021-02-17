If you have any information regarding the 10 year old Murder Investigation of Kenyatta “Juicy” S. Oneal, please immediately call the Union Springs Police at 334-738-3131 or CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Please ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators if there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number by calling 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is now increasing their reward from $1,000 to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest concerning the Murder Investigation of Kenyatta “Juicy” S. Oneal. “People hold on to information for different reasons. Sometimes, a lifestyle change, guilt, or a new opportunity is presented to a person that leads them to provide information, even after they have held on to information for years,” said CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett.
Kenyatta “Juicy” O’Neal was shot in the neck on May 23, 2015, in Bullock County, Alabama, and died as a result of his injuries on June 2, 2015.
Juicy’s mother, Vivian O'neal, pleads with the community to step forward if you have any information.
Kenyatta O’Neal, 35, aka Juicy, was shot outside Club Faces Saturday morning, May 23, 2015, around 3:00 a.m.
According to sources, O’Neal was inside Club Faces when a disturbance began.
He exited the club and was in the parking lot moments later when gunfire rang out. One bullet struck O’Neal in his neck.
Other bullets penetrated automobiles in the parking lot. O’Neal was transported to Bullock County Hospital and later to a hospital in Montgomery, AL.
