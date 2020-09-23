By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission met August 10, 2020. The agenda included repairs needed to county buildings, such as the elevator, HVAC System, roof, and lighting system in the courthouse, commission office, and the jail.
Commissioner Johnny Adams made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Barnett, to allow FC Stone, LLC, to search the bond market to secure a favorable interest rate for the Schneider Electric Project's funding.
The motion carried by majority vote, but Commissioners McGowan and Larkins both opposed the project. Commission Chairman Alonza Ellis, Jr. stated that there were no other alternatives brought to the discussion to remedy the county's facilities needed repairs.
Prior to the vote on the motion, County Administrator Patrick Smith presented a resolution for this financing project's approval, as stated in the motion.
From FC Stone, LLC, David Langham presented an excel spreadsheet with debt service maturities ranging from 20 years to 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.