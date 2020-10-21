By Faye Gaston
Margie Jordan of Union Springs was inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame with a "Lifetime Achievement Award."
On behalf of the Alabama Department of Senior Services and the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, she was presented a certificate, plaque, and commemorative program in recognition of this impressive milestone.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction and awards ceremony could not be held this year for the 2020 recipients, but they will be recognized at the 2021 ceremony next year.
These awards honor their incredible commitment to serving our communities.
The commemorative program reads as follows: "Margie Jordan is a volunteer at the Senior Citizens Center in Union Springs, Alabama, where she helps serve lunch Monday-Friday.
Mrs. Jordan was recognized in May of 2019 as an Outstanding Senior Citizen by the Bullock County Commission. She volunteers in many areas, including hospitals, schools, churches, and civic clubs.
She demonstrates her appreciation for military veterans and participates in the Veteran's Day program every year.
Mrs. Jordan has been an active member of Eastside Baptist Church since she was 25 years old.
As a volunteer, she has a ministry at the Bullock County Hospital on Monday nights and the local prison on Thursday nights for recovering alcoholics.
Margie worked as a supervisor for many years at the Welsh factory in Union Springs. She was married to the late George Jordan.
Mrs. Jordan was an avid seamstress who produced dresses, prom dresses, wedding dresses, and quilts. She still loves to embroider."
She was nominated by Faye Gaston of Union Springs.
