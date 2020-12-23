By Kim Adams Graham
Terronda Hooks was appointed the Union Springs City Clerk at the recent Union Springs City Council meeting.
She replaces Presetta Walker as city clerk. Hooks was also appointed as the City Treasurer and also replaces Mrs. Walker in this position. Councilman Faulk voted no because Ms. Hooks is not trained to be classified as a city clerk.
