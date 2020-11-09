As the evening sun was setting, you could hear him yell,
" 'Oy Babies! 'Oy Babies!"
And they came to his dinner bell.
Through the sun-soaked leaves of the old oak trees came
the majestic animals he called with ease.
The sheer sight of their beauty, his babies all came,
For the man who fed them to help ease his pain.
With a smile on his face and delight in his eyes,
He loved watching his "babies" way into the night.
The angel's surround him now, with corn in hand.
He will eternally feed the deer in the promised land.
Written by: Felicia Farnsworth
In loving memory of Thomas Marlon "Tim" Graham
