By Faye Gaston
Busloads of people from other towns come to the Tourism sponsored plays at the Red Door Theatre in Union Springs. With the unknown length of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism took steps to have plays performed in October and December at Dream Field Farms in the Fitzpatrick community. Tourists would be introduced to this great place to hold special events. Tourism stated. "This venue will allow us to more safely accommodate our audience, volunteers, cast and crew."
The play, "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End", performed on October 1-4, 2020, was a welcome break during the strict guidelines for gatherings during this dangerous time. It is always a lot of work to produce the plays but to have to transport everything connected with the play to Dream Field Farms was a tremendous undertaking.
There were many props on stage that represented three rooms for "Erma Bombeck" to perform as a housewife. Tall ladders were extended to secure lights high overhead. Seating was arranged with careful spacing. The actress, Kristy Meanor, who portrayed Erma Bombeck, had to rehearse bits over and over, plus memorize the whole script and "act".
This was not just a frivolous comedy to cause folks to laugh. This play was a tribute to a real woman who brought joy to a lot of people. She became a household name in America during the 1970's and 1980's.
She was a "humorist" who achieved enormous popularity for her syndicated newspaper humor columns in about 700 newspapers, television commentary and speaking across the country in 1965-1996. She was a housewife and mother who spun humorous anecdotes about suburban home life. Her published fifteen books became best sellers. One of these was titled, "Motherhood: the Second Oldest Profession."
She said, "My aim in life is to communicate with the greatest number of people....to make them laugh at themselves."
She said, "The good years of my life began with my marriage." She married a school teacher who became a school principal. She was survived by her husband of 46 years, one daughter, and two sons.
Her hilarity and wit describing family life made her a wealthy woman.
She contributed $1.5 million advance fee and all proceeds of a 1978 book to cancer research. She was awarded the American Cancer Society Medal of Honor in 1990.
She had a mastectomy in 1992 from breast cancer. On kidney dialysis four times a day in her home, she needed a kidney transplant. Thirty of her readers offered a kidney, but none were a match.
She was born February 21, 1927, and died April 22, 1996. She lived in Paradise Valley, Arizona for her last 25 years.
Even though she became wealthy, she still did her own housework and shopped at discount stores.
