Sedgefields Field Trial Club held its inaugural “Shenandoah Derby” stake on November 11th 2021 at the celebrated Shenandoah Plantation in Union Springs, Al. Shenandoah Plantation is located in the field trial capital of the world and owned by Dr. John Reardon. Dr. Reardon has hosted the “Super Bowl” for youth field trials for 8 consecutive years. He and his staff at Shenandoah has been a staple for our youth and he has taken it to the next level to promote a desired derby stake to the field trial world.
I was honored to spend the summer of 2010 at Gates Camp in Canada. Hall of Famer Robin Gates said his mother would always ask about the derbies; which weren’t his favorite but she was adamant that it was his future; it was the future of field trials.
Promoting our youth and a derby stake at Shenandoah will help this beloved sport remain alive and that’s exactly what Dr. Reardon has done.
There were many exciting things that happened at the trial. The Amateur Derby started 1st brace after lunch on Saturday. Belle, handled by Bucky Street and Lou handled by Hunter McDuffie came to the line, the bracemates were littermates and their daughters, Claire Street and Addison McDuffie, turned them loose.
Claire and Addison are avid contenders in youth field trials and are proving they are ready to run with “the big boys.” Braden Renfroe turned a dog loose for his debut as an amateur handler. Veteran youth handler, Anna Grace Tompkins handled a dog for the first time as well as scouted for the first time in an amateur trial.
Ban and Allison Stewart prepared lunch on the grounds daily, each and every meal was exceptional and was very much welcomed by all. The camping crew provided nightly meals; among this crew were Hunter and Mindy McDuffie and Steve Hutto. They prepared “chicken swirl” Friday night and had fried fish, quail and pheasant Saturday night.
There are not enough words to thank Robert Moorer and the phenomenal staff at Shenandoah Plantation. They put in endless hours year round to make the grounds pristine, and their work has shown they have succeeded in making these grounds some of the best grounds to ever turn a bird dog loose on. Edwin and Willie “Bird” Owens are apart of the staff at Shenandoah. Bird drove the dog wagon and Edwin put out birds during the trial, they were always willing to lend a helping hand and their efforts were greatly appreciate by all.
The 2nd annual running of this distinguished field trial will be named “Willie ‘Bird’ Owens Derby” in honor of Bird and his influential time spent at Shanandoah Plantation. Last but certainly not least there are not enough thanks to go to the judges, Justin Green and Bo Brewer. They rode high in the saddle and were very attentive to every handler and dog.
The Winners
Erin’s Young Offender, owned and handled by Alan Atkins was awarded 1st place in the open derby. The orange and white pointer male had two picture perfect finds and ran a strong front running race.
Piney Creek Mae, owned and handled by Robert Moorer was named 2nd in the open derby. Mae handled the country like a seasoned veteran; she ran a strong race and had 2 nice covey finds.
McFay’s Dire Straits owned by Cleve, Thomas and Bennett McFay and handled by Mike Martino took 3rd in the open derby. The orange and white pointer male ran a good race and had 1 stylish find.
Calico’s Sky’s The Limit owned by Allen Linder and Bill and Muriel Primm and handled by Hunter McDuffie was named 1st place winner of the amateur derby. Addison McDuffie, an Alabama Youth Handler turned the black and white pointer female loose. Sky had a picture perfect race with one stylish find.
Miller’s Automatic Upgrade, owned by Allen Linder and handled by Hunter McDuffie took 2nd in the amateur derby. Alabama Youth Handler Braden Renfroe scouted for McDuffie. Splash had a good front running race and one clean find after a lengthy relocation.
Erin’s Young Offender owned and handled by Alan Atkins scored 3rd in the amateur derby after his win in the open derby. Ty had a nice race and one clean find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.