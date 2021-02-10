By Faye Gaston
Throughout Bullock County, folks were encouraged to wear red on "National Wear Red Day" on the first Friday of February. This was to bring awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans from disease.
Wearing red on that day united folks for the common goal of getting rid of heart disease and to examine our health habits.
February 2021 is the 56th consecutive "American Heart Month" since 1964. More than 600,000 Americans die from heart disease every year. It affects all ages, genders, and races. In February, folks in Bullock County are reminded of heart disease risk factors: high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and excessive alcohol use.
The American Heart Association and other organizations give advice. Get regular check-ups with your doctor for heart-related screenings such as a simple cholesterol test.
The negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic warning to "stay at home" caused folks to eat poorly, drink more alcohol, and limit physical activity. There are simple things to do to reduce risks for heart disease. Substitute water for sodas/soft drinks. Diet sodas are an even worse choice. Choose dark chocolate over milk chocolate.
Eat balanced meals low in salt, which makes the body retain water and causes swelling, making it harder for the heart to pump. We need to take 2,000 steps a day, equal to walking one mile. We can walk during phone calls, take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk around the block during lunchtime.
We can park the car away from the front door of a business so we can walk some. We can get 30 minutes of exercise five days a week by breaking it into 10-15 minutes sessions.
While watching television, we can stand during the commercials, do stretches of the body, roll the shoulders and squeeze a ball. We can take breaks from the computer and walk around the room.
The human heart is responsible for pumping blood throughout the body, supplying oxygen and nutrients, and removing toxins and waste. The heart weighs between 8 and 12 ounces and is divided into four chambers. It pumps 60-80 times a minute.
Heart disease is caused when arteries to the heart get clogged. Symptoms of a heart attack are: pain in the back, arm, neck or shoulder; nausea; fatigue; shortness of breath, and vomiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.