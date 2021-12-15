“This Ain’t What You Want” is a series of opinion articles written by author and keynote speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
Karmen writes the following article.
I am a correctional case manager at a male prison that provides substance abuse treatment. On average, the youngest age at which the inmates use substances is 12. There have been inmates reported using drugs as young as 7. I know there are many reasons why inmates begin using drugs or drinking alcohol. It is heartbreaking some of the stories I hear. The ages of the inmates I work with are from 18-60. For many of them, they had criminal records before they were 14.
One thing that many people do not hear is what it is like in prison. I am fortunate that the prison I work in is the safest in the state and is the cleanest. When I say the safest in the state, there are very few fights. I have seen an inmate get into a fight, and his leg was broken. I have seen inmates be pepper-sprayed. There are not near as many fights as there are at other prisons in this state. At other prisons throughout the nation, some inmates fight, are stabbed, or killed daily. Fights don’t happen every day where I work, but the potential is always there.
When I say cleanest, it is clean from drugs and alcohol. Occasionally, inmates will try to make hooch, but they get caught most of the time; all they have created is a liquid filled with botulism. The prison I work at was developed on the theory of a boot camp. It is designed to teach inmates to live by rules and boundaries.
Many inmates who come here have rarely lived by any rules, like kids or adults. Many of them do not even know how to sweep and mop. They are taught how to follow the rules, respond to authority in respectful ways, sweep and mop, fold clothes, make their beds, march in a group, and walk in a line. This discipline is so necessary for life.
They are also in GED classes, anger management classes, substance abuse treatment classes, parenting classes, and batterers intervention classes.
The inmates at this prison have to ask permission “to utilize the latrine.” Can you imagine having to ask permission to go to the bathroom? They miss out on many things that I take for granted. I get to clock out and go home at 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. They don’t. I get to celebrate my son’s birthday in person. They don’t. I get to open Christmas presents on Christmas day.
They don’t. I can call my mom any time of the day or night. They can’t. There are specific times for making phone calls. I attended my dad’s funeral. They don’t get to attend the funerals of their moms, dads, grandparents, siblings, and children. Several months ago, an inmate was informed that his son passed away from a medical condition, not covid related. He was not able to attend his own son’s funeral.
The prison system has a policy that if the inmate can pay for the mileage and the security officer’s salary, then the inmate can visit the deceased family member in the funeral home for one hour. For one hour, the inmate and the security officer are there. The inmate cannot even notify his family he will be there. Can you imagine visiting your mom, your dad, your sibling, or your child in a funeral home and not being able to see the rest of your family and grieve with them?
This inmate who lost his son could have his family pay for him to visit his son one last time. Then fast forward eight weeks, and this same inmate was notified that his dad had passed away. The heartbreak of this inmate was overwhelming. His family paid the money again for him to travel to see his dad one last time. He sat in the funeral home with his deceased dad and the security officer for one hour.
During the intense covid lock-down in 2020, while so much about covid and the spread of covid was unknown and scary, the inmates were not allowed outside very much. They were not allowed to talk with inmates from other units. They had outside recreation time on a very limited basis. There was not much fun for them, security or staff. Visitation was canceled due to covid.
Inmates were not allowed to eat meals in the chow hall. Meals were brought to the units three times a day. Inmates miss out on so much of life because they made bad choices. They didn’t make mistakes. There is a difference. Make good choices. You don’t have to be perfect. No one is perfect. But you can make good choices. Several inmates gave me some advice that they wished they could give to themselves while they were teenagers.
1. Don’t do drugs.
2. Don’t skip or drop out of school.
3. You don’t have a voice in prison.
4. Be very careful about dating and hooking up with people.
5. You cannot change people.
6. Be more accepting of reality as it is happening.
7. Be honest with yourself and with others.
8. Once you have a criminal record, people think you are a POS.
9. Breaking the law is glamorized. Being in prison is glamorized. Being in prison is not the glamor that people say it is. It’s worse.
10. You are only going to change if you want to.
11. Prison sucks.
12. Don’t take anything for granted.
13. Respect yourself.
14. Just be you. Don’t feel like you have to fit in.
15. Work hard today.
16. Know who you are as a person.
17. Let the life you have ahead of you make you and not break you.
