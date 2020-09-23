By Faye Gaston
At the August 17, 2020, zoom meeting of the Union Springs City Council the agenda included the consideration of promotion and salary increases for Lt. Ronnie Felder and Sgt. John Spencer of the Union Springs Police Department.
Councilman Stan Cooks moved to accept the recommendation for the promotion of Ronnie Felder from Lieutenant to Captain with an increase in salary from $19.65 per hour, $40,872.00 annually, to $22.60 per hour, $47,000.00 annually, for an annual salary increase of $6,128.00. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Deborah Hicks Milan. There was a roll call vote. Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr., Councilwoman Milan and Councilman Cooks voted yes, and Councilmen Earl Hinson and Brian Agnew voted no. Councilman Roderick Clark was absent. The motion carried with a 3 to 2 vote.
Councilman Cooks moved to accept the recommendation for the promotion of John Spencer from Sergeant to Lieutenant with an increase in salary from $18.65 per hour, $38,792.00 annually, to $19.65 per hour, $40,872.00 annually, for an annual salary increase of $2,080.00.
The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Milan. There was a roll call vote. Mayor Thomas, Councilman Clark, Councilwoman Milan and Councilman Cooks voted yes, and Councilmen Hinson and Agnew voted no. The motion carried with a 4 to 2 vote.
Police Chief Danny Jackson thanked Mayor Thomas and each City Council member who supports the Police Department.
Captain Ronnie Felder thanked Mayor Thomas, City Council members and Chief Jackson for his promotion.
At the September 8, 2020, meeting of the City Council, Mayor Thomas recommended that police Officer Kacey Mays be promoted to Corporal with a salary increase from $15.50 per hour to $16.50 per hour. (At the September 21, 2020, City Council meeting, the salary increase was corrected to $17.65 per hour.)
He spoke about the heroic deeds of Officer Mays attempting to save the life of a child with COCID-19 and raising money for the child's funeral, and spreading foam on a potentially dangerous gasoline spill at the scene of the collision of a car and log truck.
The motion was made and passed for the promotion and salary increase. Mayor presented the Corporal badge to Mays after the zoom meeting of City Council.
