By Faye Gaston
On Saturday, September 19, 2020, a crowd gathered at Adams Pecan for a rally to encourage filling out the 2020 census form, registering to vote, and emphasizing the importance of actually voting.
There were speeches, music and lunch. Twenty-two census forms were filled out. Many yard signs were distributed to serve as reminders to fill out the census forms.
Alberta Williams, Nikki Allen, Eugene Faulk, and Legand L. Burger, Jr., spoke as census coordinators in Bullock County for Zone 7 to encourage the filling out of the 2020 Census forms.
Allen explained the benefits Alabamians would receive from the total number of the population gathered from the forms. Funding for housing, roads, schools, social services, etc,, will depend on the population that is counted from the census.
City Councilman Stan Cooks explained funding for the next ten years, until the next census, will depend on the 2020 census. "More numbers mean more money".
For each person not counted, $1,600 is lost per person in Alabama for ten years. He said, "49.6% of Bullock County households had turned in their 2020 census forms, but 75% would be great".
Bessie Huffman and John McGowan represented the BCADC and NAACP. Huffman is BCADC chairperson and McGowan is Vice-chairman.
They were present to encourage voter registration and to remind voters of the dates of upcoming elections.
Taped music was provided by Jerome Cooks.
Lunch was served by Stan's wife Lucy Cooks, members of Chilly's Ice cool Band, and volunteers in his campaign for Mayor.
Councilman Cooks explained that this was not a campaign rally, but that he helped to coordinate the event as a concerned citizen because "it was needed".
He thanks Adams Pecan for its hospitality and use of its facilities, for AG grocery for preparing the chicken for lunch, and the parents of members of Chilly's Ice Cool Band for bringing them to the event.
