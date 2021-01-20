Submitted by Ron Smith, Chairman of Bullock County Democratic Executive Committee
We stand together as leaders of Democratic Party organizations across Alabama to condemn the heinous attack on the United States Capitol on January 6.
We call for Representative Mo Brooks, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Senator Tommy Tuberville to be removed from their offices.
We believe in the right of every American to hold their own political beliefs and opinions. We often disagree with Republicans, especially with the recent vote by every member of Alabama’s House delegation objecting to the results of November’s election.
We will, however, always work with members of the other party in our state and nationally to support our shared values.
But when our representatives and public servants are at the center of a violent attack on the seat of our nation’s legislature, they can no longer appeal to differences of political opinion.
When Attorney General Marshall heads an organization whose robocalls summoned extremists to gather for a rally; when Rep. Brooks then calls on that rally’s attendees to “take names and kick a**”; and when both Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani call Senator Tuberville in the middle of the assault to obstruct the certification of election results, these people no longer represent or serve us. Violence is not how we practice politics or governance in the United States of America.
These three individuals have broken the promise of their oath of office by associating themselves with this outrage. Brooks, Marshall, and Tuberville are not fit to hold office, and we call for their immediate removal.
Our state deserves public servants who will support the Constitution, voice trust in our verified election results, and uphold the rule of law.
